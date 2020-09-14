Ten cases of COVID-19 linked to Maine funeral and reception; people in social clubs may have also been exposed

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the Aug. 31 funeral took place outdoors at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale and the reception was held both indoors and outdoors at the Sanford American Legion Post on Main Street in Springvale. Individuals now confirmed to have COVID-19 who attended the funeral and reception then went to several different social clubs in the area.

At least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a funeral and reception that took place in Maine on Aug. 31, and several social clubs in the Sanford area may have also been exposed to the virus, authorities said.

Officials said anyone who went to the following clubs may have been potentially exposed to the virus: the Sanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9935 on Hutchinson Street in Sanford from Aug. 24 to the present; Lafayette Social Club on Winter Street in Sanford between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2; Wolves Club on High Street in Sanford from Aug. 26 to the present; Springvale Social Club on Bridge Street in Springvale from Sept. 1 to the present; Sanford Elks Lodge on Elm Street in Sanford from Sept. 3 to the present; and the Amvets Sanford Post 3 on School Street in Sanford from Aug. 26 to the present.

The latest cluster of cases was reported after the number of coronavirus cases believed to be connected to an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket area had risen to 161, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said late last week.

Maine CDC officials said anyone who went to the funeral, reception, or those social clubs should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

“Individuals who believe they may have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, may get a test under the Department of Health and Human Services' Standing Order,” officials said in a press release. “A list of sites providing tests under the DHHS Standing Order, which includes DHHS-sponsored swab and send sites that offer testing at no charge, is available on the Keep Maine Healthy website.”

Testing sites include Promerica Health, which is located at the Maine Visitor Information Center in Kittery and operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments can be made at covidtestforme.com. Nasson Health Care in Sanford is also offering tests and appointments can be made by calling 207-490-6900, officials said.

“COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches among many others,” officials said in the press release. “Individuals who experience any symptoms of COVID-19 or who otherwise do not feel well should not go to work or attend gatherings of any size.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.