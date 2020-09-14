Woman killed in elevator accident in Allston

A woman in her 30s was killed in an elevator accident at an Allston apartment building Monday, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to a “report of trauma” in the five-story building, Boston police spokesman John Boyle said. The woman was found dead in the elevator, which was on the first floor, Boyle said. No other details were immediately available.

Boyle said police are reviewing video footage from inside the building.