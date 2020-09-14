Coronavirus detections in wastewater at Deer Island plant edge upwards

The level of traces of coronavirus detected in the wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant has been edging upward again in recent days.

Data posted on the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website show levels for the northern portion of the MWRA system rising to where they were around mid-May.

The level for the southern portion of the MWRA’s system has not risen so sharply, according to the data posted Friday, which reflected tests through last Wednesday. The data is expected to be updated on Tuesday.