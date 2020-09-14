Coronavirus detections in wastewater at Deer Island plant edge upwards

The level of traces of coronavirus detected in the wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant has been edging upward again in recent days.
Data posted on the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website show levels for the northern portion of the MWRA system rising to where they were around mid-May.
The level for the southern portion of the MWRA’s system has not risen so sharply, according to the data posted Friday, which reflected tests through last Wednesday. The data is expected to be updated on Tuesday.
Wastewater from 43 communities ends up at the plant on Boston Harbor. It is tested as part of a pilot project by Somerville-based Biobot Analytics Inc.
Advertisement
The idea of collecting the data, which is shared with state agencies, is that it could serve as an early warning system for coronavirus cases.
The northern portion of the MWRA system includes a number of communities that the state has recently identified as coronavirus hot spots that need special attention, including Everett, Chelsea, and Revere.
Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com