Jerry York chosen for US Hockey Hall of Fame

York, of Watertown and Boston College, was part of a four-person class announced Monday by USA Hockey, chosen on the basis of extraordinary contribution to the sport in this nation. The 2020 and ’21 classes will be formally inducted in December 2021.

Jerry York, nearly five decades into his career as a college hockey coach, is part of the 2020 class of the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Entering his 49th season as a Division 1 coach and 27th year with the Eagles, York has 1,067 wins, more than any coach in NCAA hockey history.

The 2019 Hockey Hall of Famer is the only college coach with 1,000 wins, and one of three coaches to bring two schools to NCAA championships. He has rings from 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012 (BC), and 1984 (Bowling Green).

The other inductees are Dean Blais (Interational Falls, Minn.), best known for his time behind the North Dakota bench; former NHL player and coach and current Wisconsin coach Tony Granato (Downer’s Grove, Ill.); and women’s national team star Jenny Potter (Edina, Minn.), the leading Olympic scorer (11-21—32) in either men’s or women’s Team USA history.

