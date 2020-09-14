Patriots-Dolphins outdraws Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut in Boston TV market

The Patriots' 21-11 victory over the Dolphins Sunday , highlighted by Newton’s two rushing touchdowns, earned a 29.2 overnight rating and a 61 share in the Boston market Sunday in the 1 p.m.-4:15 p.m. window on Ch. 4.

So did a certain former Patriots quarterback making his debut for his new team.

Not surprisingly, when the Patriots game ended, local fans weren’t done watching football, particularly one game.

Tom Brady’s debut with the Buccaneers – a 34-23 loss to the Saints – drew a 22.1 rating and 43 share on Boston 25 in the 4:30-7:45 p.m. window. The late afternoon game on Fox is traditionally the highest-rated window of Sunday games every week.

Advertisement

Rating is the percentage of all television households in a market. Share is the percentage of households with their televisions in use at the time the game aired.

The Patriots broadcast peaked with a 33.5 rating and 67 share from 3:15-3:30 p.m. The Bucs-Saints game peaked with a 22.8/47 from 5:15-5:30 p.m.

The 66 share is a typically huge number for a Patriots opener, but the 29.2 rating is slightly lower than usual, indicating that fewer people in the Boston market were watching television at gametime than is typically the case on a Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots' opener last year against the Steelers earned a 35.1 household rating and a 58 share in the market. That game aired in prime time on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The last time the Patriots kicked off the season with a 1 p.m. start was in 2018, when they beat the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. That game got a 34.8 rating and 68 share in Boston.

The overnight ratings are the first numbers reported the day after a game. They may be adjusted to a small degree later on after more data is available, particularly in regard to the specific times a game ended. The Patriots are expected to see a slight uptick in the ratings in the final numbers.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.