Tom Brady preaching patience after Buccaneers stumble out of the gate

“It was a tough flight home. It’s a tough night’s sleep. It was a tough Monday,” Brady told Jim Gray as part of his weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio. "It will be a tough Tuesday. And we’re all going to get back on the field Wednesday with a sense of urgency and make the improvements that we’re going to have to make and depend on each other to work our way out of it.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged Monday the 34-23 loss the Buccaneers suffered at the hands of the Saints was a tough one, but they are all looking forward.

“It’s one loss. We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to move on and try to play better football next week.”

Tom Brady and the Bucs started the season 0-1. Brett Duke/Associated Press

Gray noted that Brady started a season 0-1 on three occasions — 2017, 2014, and 2003 — he and the Patriots went to a Super Bowl. Brady pumped the brakes on that topic.

“We’re early in the season,” he replied. "I know everyone wants to make Super Bowl predictions before we played any games. They want to make Super Bowl predictions now and so forth. I think that’s the furthest thing from my mind because that game is not next week. There’s one game. Coach said it after the game. It’s a 16-round fight. There’s going to be Round 2 and we lost Round 1. That means we’ve got to be better in Round 2. We’ve got to learn fro the things we screwed up. We got to build on things we did well.

“There’s nothing easy about football. Football is not an easy sport," he added. "There’s a lot of things that need to go right on a daily basis to be at your best. We worked hard during camp to prepare just like a lot of other teams. Ultimately, you get to play under real circumstances, and you go out there and see where you measure up.”

There were multiple occasions on Sunday where Brady appeared to be out of sync with the Tampa Bay offense. He ended up throwing a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Sunday was a “ learning experience” for everyone.

“He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it’s kind of unusual to see that in a ballgame because they didn’t do things that we didn’t get ready for,” Arians said.

“Everything they did, we thought we were ready for,” he added. “Some wide receivers have to do a better job of winning one-on-one when [Brady] decides to go their way. He put us in the right run checks a couple times. It was a learning experience that way.”

As for Brady, he acknowledged it’s still a work in progress.

“I think for all us, it’s just going to [be putting] a lot of hard work in it. I don’t think there’s a particular date," he said, referring to when everyone might be able to collectively jell.

" I think what you’ve got to do in all these seasons is you got to figure out how to win games early in the season," he said. "And as you’re figuring out what you do well, what you don’t do well, the identity of your team, you’ve still got to fight and claw and win as many games as possible. I’d say that we’re all new to each other. We’re going to learn from each game, we’re going to learn from each practice. We’re not going to take our foot off the gas pedal. We’re going to go out there and correct our mistakes.”

