Latest plus-one joins streaming services party

The number of major streaming services continues to grow, with market overload nowhere in sight. Yes, Quibi, the mobile-only service of shorts only, has failed to become the sensation its founders had promised, but Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock (which just hit 15 million subscribers) are doing just fine thank you.

So it’s time for a new one, don’t you think? Well, kind of new. CBS All Access, which has been around since 2014, is going to expand and rebrand. Early next year, the service will be known as Paramount+ — yup, it’s joining the plus club, the exclusive home of imagination-less branding experts — and it will include more new shows and content from other ViacomCBS brands (which include Paramount Pictures, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and Showtime).