Boston to extend outdoor dining from Oct. 31 to Dec. 1

“Restaurants have faced incredible challenges during this ongoing public health crisis, and the City of Boston is committed to helping them survive and succeed, including by giving restaurants more flexibility around outdoor dining,” Walsh said in the statement. The mayor is expected to make the announcement at a 2:30 p.m. press conference .

The outdoor dining season was previously slated to end on Oct. 31. However, that date was extended another month to better support restaurants during the COVID-19 health emergency, according to a statement from the city.

Boston restaurants can continue hosting outdoor diners until Dec. 1 under an extension that Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is expected to announce later Tuesday.

Advertisement

The extension, which applies to outdoor operations on both public and private property, comes after the city rolled out an initiative in the spring to make it easier for eateries without patios to temporarily offer al fresco dining by expanding onto the sidewalk or even the street. Eating outdoors may help cut back on the spread of COVID-19, make customers feel more safe, and help businesses that face limits on indoor dining.

Of course, outdoor dining will still depend on the weather. And since the air in Boston is getting chillier, the city is waiving application fees for businesses that apply for outdoor propane heaters.

Although restaurants that are using public property like sidewalks or streets must close up their outdoor shop by Dec. 1, those operating on private property can continue their al fresco operations for the duration of the COVID-19 health emergency, city officials said.

Restaurants interested in applying for space under the temporary outdoor dining program can still do so on the city’s website.

A full list of restaurants with outdoor dining is available on boston.gov.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss