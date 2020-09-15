Former LogMeIn COO joins cybersecurity startup in Cambridge as its chief executive

The former chief operating officer at LogMeIn has been tapped to lead a cybersecurity startup in Cambridge that just completed a $60 million funding round. Marc van Zadelhoff started working at Devo Technology this week as its chief executive officer of the 350-person company, after joining its board in August. He had been at Boston-based LogMeIn for 18 months in the COO role, but left after it became clear that new owner Francisco Partners wanted LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner to stick around. Van Zadelhoff, who was a top executive at IBM before his time at LogMeIn, takes over for Walter Scott, who becomes Devo’s chairman; they expect to grow the firm’s US workforce by 25 percent by the end of this year and by a similar amount next year. The business was founded as LogTrust in 2011 in Spain, but relocated about three years ago after Insight Partners invested in it. Insight was joined by Georgian Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners in the latest funding round.

In an interview, van Zadelhoff said he’s inspired by the potential that Devo shows, in providing secure log-in services for big enterprise clients such as the Air Force and Accenture.

“I love the size we’re at now,” he said. “I really wanted to go to something where I could scale it out. We’re growing very fast, and are projected to do 80 percent growth in revenue [this year]. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of careers will be made [here]. I’m looking forward to recruiting a lot of talent in the Boston area.”

