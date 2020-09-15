‘Now that I have your attention’: Chris Evans breaks silence after reportedly sharing NSFW photo on Instagram

After a purported social media faux pas over the weekend, Chris Evans took the high road.
The Sudbury native set social media aflame over the weekend after reportedly sharing (and then quickly deleting) an Instagram video that featured an explicit photo that many speculate is of Evans himself.
In the video, which continued to circulate online after its deletion, Evans is playing the mobile game “Heads Up!” with his brother, actor Scott Evans, before swiping to his phone’s camera roll, which included the explicit image.
After two days of radio silence, Evans took to Twitter to encourage his 14 million followers to vote.
“Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Evans tweeted, adding the face-palm and shrug emojis.
Celebrities like his brother Scott and his “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo poked fun at Evans online following the mishap.
“Was off social media for the day yesterday,” Scott Evans tweeted. “So. What’d I miss?”
Ruffalo, meanwhile, put a political spin on the incident.
“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo tweeted. “See… silver lining.”
