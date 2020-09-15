‘Now that I have your attention’: Chris Evans breaks silence after reportedly sharing NSFW photo on Instagram

After a purported social media faux pas over the weekend, Chris Evans took the high road.

The Sudbury native set social media aflame over the weekend after reportedly sharing (and then quickly deleting) an Instagram video that featured an explicit photo that many speculate is of Evans himself.

In the video, which continued to circulate online after its deletion, Evans is playing the mobile game “Heads Up!” with his brother, actor Scott Evans, before swiping to his phone’s camera roll, which included the explicit image.