Recipe: If Bubbe’s on your Rosh Hashanah Zoom call, show her chicken noodle soup made in half the time

Serves 6

Cherished Rosh Hashanah traditions have been put on hold this year, so if you're missing Bubbe's chicken soup, you're going to have to make it yourself and share it with your family on Zoom. This soup, which begins with a rotisserie chicken, takes half the time. Instead of simmering your own whole chicken for at least an hour, use a cooked chicken from your favorite market and add some store-bought chicken broth. You can also do this if you happen to have a leftover roast chicken and you've saved the carcass. Those bones are the beginning of an extra flavorful broth. Remove all the meat from the carcass and simmer the skin and bones in the stock for about 30 minutes while you prepare the vegetables and soften them in oil. Strain your simmering liquid right into the onion mixture and cook them together gently until the vegetables are tender. Now you're in business: Cook noodles separately in water -- if you cook them in your broth, they'll soak up too much of it -- and finally add the chicken at the very end. If you're not planning on eating the whole pot of soup right away, to keep the noodles from becoming mushy and the stock cloudy, cook and store them separately, then reheat the soup with the noodles. In this topsy-turvy time, a bowl of chicken soup is what both body and soul need, especially on a Jewish New Year celebrated online.

3 cups shredded chicken from a rotisserie chicken, and the skin and all bones 2 packages (32 ounces each) chicken broth 1 bay leaf 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, chopped 3 ribs celery, cut into 1/2-inch dice 3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or parsley Salt and pepper, to taste 4 ounces wide egg noodles, or noodles of your choice (2 cups) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large pot, place the chicken skin and bones, broth, and bay leaf (save the meat for later). Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes.

2. In another large pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the celery, carrots, thyme or parsley, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 more minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften.

3. Set a large strainer over the pot with the vegetables. Ladle the broth into the vegetables. Discard the contents of the strainer. Bring the soup to a boil and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like. Simmer for another few minutes, or until all the vegetables are tender.

4. Fill the pot in which you cooked the chicken bones with water (no need to wash the pot). Add a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, depending on the thickness of the pasta, or until they are tender. Drain the noodles but do not rinse.

5. Stir the noodles and chicken into the soup. Return to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 2 minutes to reheat the chicken. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas