Recipe: For this year’s unusual Jewish New Year celebration, char whole carrots with paprika on the grill

Serves 6

We don't typically reach for carrots when it comes to grilling veggies, but then we don't typically celebrate the Jewish New Year without family and friends gathered around. If you're looking for something to accompany roast chicken, but don't want to go to the trouble of making carrot tsimmes, try these whole grilled carrots. To savor their great taste but avoid burning them, first simmer the carrots in water on the stovetop to cook them partially. You should be able to pierce them easily with a skewer, but they shouldn't be fully cooked. After simmering, toss them with honey, garlic, and both sweet and smoked paprika before charring them on the grill. If you're vegetarian, make extra so you can tuck a whole carrot into a bun to make a carrot hot dog garnished with all of the proper fixings.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 pounds medium carrots, scrubbed but not peeled Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon honey 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. Place the carrots in a large pot and cover with cold water and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, lower the heat, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until a skewer can pierce the carrots. Drain them, taking care that they do not break.

3. In a large bowl, combine the carrots, salt, pepper, olive oil, honey, garlic, sweet paprika, and smoked paprika. Toss well.

4. Place the carrots on the grill, and cook for 15 minutes, turning occasionally, or until slightly charred and cooked through. Arrange on a platter and sprinkle with extra salt and parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick