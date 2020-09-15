Salt Bae is opening a Boston restaurant this weekend

Amid a slew of restaurant closings, a dash of hope? Instagram chef-sensation Salt Bae — formally known as Nusret Gökçe — has teased local fans with promises of a restaurant for months. Yesterday, the Turkish chef took to social media to announce that he would open Nusr-Et Boston, a steakhouse, this weekend.

The Globe has independently confirmed that he will indeed open his restaurant on Friday, Sept. 18, at 100 Arlington St. near Bay Village and the Back Bay (not Bae). Salt Bae made his name through viral Internet videos in which he slices and salts meat with dramatic flair. He currently has more than 30 million followers, as well as restaurants worldwide.