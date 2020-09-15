8-year-old boy recovering after he was choked by his seatbelt, Bedford police say

The boy called out to his mother saying he could not breathe while she was driving on South Road at 4:16 p.m. Saturday, Bedford Police and Fire said in a joint statement.

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was choked by his seat belt over the weekend and his mother stopped the car, ran into a hair salon and used scissors to free him, Bedford police said Tuesday.

She pulled over and found that he pulled the seatbelt loose and wrapped it around his neck, activating its locking mechanism, the statement said. She was unable to loosen the seat belt and free him, and he began losing consciousness.

The mother then ran to a nearby hair salon and called for help. She obtained a pair of scissors and was able to cut him free, the statement said.

She performed CPR until firefighters and police arrived to render medical aid, the statement said.

The boy regained consciousness and was evaluated at a local hospital, the statement said. He is not expected to have any lasting medical complications.

“This was a very dangerous situation, one that I have not encountered previously in more than 25 years of public safety experience,” Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said in the statement. "Thankfully, the mother kept her composure and was able to use the resources in the immediate area to free the trapped child.

Bongiorno urged parents to review safety guidelines and to teach safety to their children.

“Thankfully, a tragedy was averted in this situation, and we hope all parents can learn from this ordeal and a future tragedy can learn from this ordeal and a future tragedy can also be prevented through awareness,” he said

