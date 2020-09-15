All Hanover school staff test COVID-negative before school start

All Hanover public school teachers and staff were tested for COVID-19 twice before students returned to classes – and each time all 437 tests came back negative, according to Superintendent Matthew Ferron.
The tests were done on Sept. 1 and Sept. 14 at the Hanover Middle School, with results back in about 12 hours, Ferron said.
“We felt it was important to provide confidence and peace of mind for our staff and our families whose students will be coming back to school,” he said. “We know the adults are COVID-free before the school year starts.”
The testing was coordinated by the school department and Hanover Fire Department, and involved numerous local health agencies, as well as Fallon Ambulance and the Broad Institute in Cambridge. The approximately $50,000 to $60,000 cost will be reimbursed with federal money through Plymouth County, according to Fire Chief Jeff Blanchard.
Hanover public school students were scheduled to go back to school Sept. 17 in a combination of remote and in-school sessions, Ferron said. Students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade will attend school in person four days a week, he said.
