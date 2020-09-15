All Hanover school staff test COVID-negative before school start

All Hanover public school teachers and staff were tested for COVID-19 twice before students returned to classes – and each time all 437 tests came back negative, according to Superintendent Matthew Ferron.

The tests were done on Sept. 1 and Sept. 14 at the Hanover Middle School, with results back in about 12 hours, Ferron said.

“We felt it was important to provide confidence and peace of mind for our staff and our families whose students will be coming back to school,” he said. “We know the adults are COVID-free before the school year starts.”