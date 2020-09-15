Baker says state is keeping an eye on college coronavirus testing and tracing efforts

Baker’s comments came in the wake of an outbreak at Boston College that raised concerns .

State officials worked together with the Broad Institute and the colleges and universities “ to put together a very robust platform for testing and contact tracing in Massachusetts ... and we are currently reviewing all of the protocols associated with testing and tracing and isolation and quarantining and notification and plan to engage with the colleges generally on this,” Baker said at a news briefing in Fitchburg.

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is keeping an eye on how colleges are doing in handling the coronavirus.

Baker said at a State House news briefing that colleges' testing efforts had generally been “pretty robust” and “pretty effective," with the vast majority of colleges undertaking regular testing. The positive test rate so far is “very low, but clearly we need to make sure we stay on top of that," he said.

He said that contact tracing was important and Boston College had faced a challenge because it stretches across three different jurisdictions, but the college had agreed to let the state’s contact tracing collaborative step in, which could handle multi-jurisdictional tracing “more effectively.”

Baker said the general message from virus outbreaks is: "There are reasons why protocols are in place. Because when they’re not in place, stuff happens.”

He said that "when people don’t play by these rules and somebody has the virus, it spreads. And it spreads quickly. And that’s been proven time and time again.”

“In Massachusetts, it’s been the vigilance and the discipline of the people of the Commonwealth that’s made it possible for us to get to the point where we’re at the second-lowest positive test rate in the country, and where over half the communities in Massachusetts haven’t had more than five COVID cases per 100,000 now for over a month," he said.

“The big message for me is: This stuff works. We should stay on it,” he said.

In other coronavirus-related news on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he was extending the city’s outdoor dining season past the original closure date of Oct. 31 to better support restaurants. The extension applies to outdoor dining on both public and private property.

Baker at his Fitchburg briefing also lauded the late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants, saying Gants left a legacy “as a jurist and a public servant that is unparalleled. ... That’s a really bright light that just went out."









