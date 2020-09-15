Brighton man arrested for selling drug-laced cookies to teenage girls

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly selling drug-laced cookies to two teenage girls who were rushed to the hospital suffering from overdose symptoms, Boston police said.

Jimmy Louissant of Brighton was charged with two counts of distribution of Class C drugs to a minor, one count of drug distribution in a school zone or public park, and one count of intimidation of a witness, Boston police said in a statement.

He was arraigned in Brighton District Court. The type of drugs put in the cookies was not disclosed.