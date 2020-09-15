Brighton man arrested for selling drug-laced cookies to teenage girls

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly selling drug-laced cookies to two teenage girls who were rushed to the hospital suffering from overdose symptoms, Boston police said.
Jimmy Louissant of Brighton was charged with two counts of distribution of Class C drugs to a minor, one count of drug distribution in a school zone or public park, and one count of intimidation of a witness, Boston police said in a statement.
He was arraigned in Brighton District Court. The type of drugs put in the cookies was not disclosed.
Two 15-year-old girls were rushed to a hospital suffering from overdose symptoms at about 5 p.m. Sunday after they purchased the cookies from Louissant earlier that day near the basketball courts at Fidelis Way, police said.
They said they previously purchased and ingested the same type of item from him but had not suffered adverse effects, police said.
Louissant told one of the victims in a text that the cookies had been made more potently, causing their severe reactions, police said.
Both girls are expected to recover, police said.
