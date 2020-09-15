Brockton man charged for shooting pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Brockton man was charged Tuesday with assault to murder and several other offenses for allegedly shooting a pregnant woman in the head last week, officials said.
Shaun Holiday 26, who was also injured in the Sept. 8 shooting on North Main Street, is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery, and three counts of reckless endangerment to children under 18, Brockton police said in a statement.
Holiday was previously arrested on September 8 on on unrelated outstanding warrant, police said.
He is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 22, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The victim was in stable condition as of last Wednesday, according to previous reporting.
There was no update on her condition as of Tuesday night.
