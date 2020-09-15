Employee at Sudbury elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

The Sudbury Extended Day employee left the school to seek medical attention after developing COVID-19 symptoms, school officials said.

The employee received their positive test result after doing preparation work at the school on Monday, Sudbury School Superintendent Brad Crozier and Sudbury Extended Day Director Susie Kornblum said in a joint statement.

An employee of an extended day program at Josiah Haynes Elementary School in Sudbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said.

The two employees who worked with them Monday were immediately sent home after the school district learned about the positive test, the statement said.

No student came into contact with the employee, the statement said. Spaces where the employees worked were tracked, thoroughly sanitized, and closed for at least 12 hours.

Advertisement

Sudbury Extended Day programming at the school will be suspended for two weeks due to limited staffing, school officials said. 18 students are currently enrolled in the program that provides care for students in Sudbury school buildings before and after school.

Haynes is expected to reopen Wednesday for classes as planned.

“This is an unfortunate situation, and we wish this employee well as they recover,” Crozier said in the statement. “We had an otherwise strong return to in-person learning today, and we’re confident that we are taking all the proper and necessary steps, as outlined in our reopening plan, to keep students and staff safe while remaining engaged in school.”