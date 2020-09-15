Framingham targeting property owners with $500 fines to combat spike in COVID-19 cases

Faced with a spike in the number of infections and a positivity rate higher than the statewide average, Framingham is now issuing $500 fines against property owners found to have allowed large gatherings on their property in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The targeting of property owners comes as health officials link the increase in infections to family gatherings, barbecues that draw in excess of 50 people to an outdoor location, exceeding the state cap of 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors needed to slow the rate of coronavirus infections.

“Now is not the time for any social gathering other than your immediate household members. We need every resident to help us to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Samuel Wong, public health director for Framingham, said in a statement.