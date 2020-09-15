Framingham targeting property owners with $500 fines to combat spike in COVID-19 cases

Faced with a spike in the number of infections and a positivity rate higher than the statewide average, Framingham is now issuing $500 fines against property owners found to have allowed large gatherings on their property in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The targeting of property owners comes as health officials link the increase in infections to family gatherings, barbecues that draw in excess of 50 people to an outdoor location, exceeding the state cap of 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors needed to slow the rate of coronavirus infections.
“Now is not the time for any social gathering other than your immediate household members. We need every resident to help us to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Samuel Wong, public health director for Framingham, said in a statement.
According to data released by the city on Monday, 33 new infections were reported since last Friday, pushing the average number of new cases daily to 11.33 per 100,000, a marked change from July and August when data showed that rate to be well below 10 per 100,000.
Moreover, the positivity rate in the Middlesex County city is 3.176 percent ; statewide average is .08 percent.
"We were on a good trajectory for early June and the early part of July. The cases were coming down nicely,'' said Kelly McFalls, city spokeswoman. “Then they started to spike again. And the Health Department has noted they are coming from gatherings, and parties and backyard barbecues, and graduation parties. That’s why we are going forward.''
The number of fines issued was not immediately available Tuesday.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.