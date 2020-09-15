MBTA presses for federal funds to address budget shortfall

“We’re faced with making these tough decisions,” Poftak said at an online news conference hosted by the American Public Transportation Association. “What we need is a federal government that will help us — that will help us sustain our service, that will help us rebuild our communities, that will help us get people where we need to go.”

A day after MBTA officials outlined possible service cuts next year , Steve Poftak joined transit executives across the country in calling for more federal assistance.

The general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority urged Congress Tuesday to boost funding for public transit agencies whose revenue and ridership have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MBTA is projecting a budget shortfall between $300 million and $600 million next year, mainly due to dwindling fare collection from a ridership that remains far below pre-pandemic levels. Federal funds from the CARES Act, passed by Congress in the spring, have helped paper over the budget issues during the ongoing fiscal year, but the T expects that money to expire by next summer.

While MBTA officials have indicated that an influx of federal funding would be helpful, they haven’t lobbied as aggressively as their counterparts in other cities. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, for example, has been sounding the alarm for months on its need for financial assistance from Washington D.C.

That is likely because transit systems in other parts of the country are facing a more immediate financial crunch with the threat of major cuts looming in the coming months.

“The impact to individual agencies is ... variable. Some can extend a couple more months, others will extend early into next year," said Paul Skoutelas, president of the American Public Transportation Association. "Our friends in New York, quite frankly, are facing a very dire situation where they’re probably out of money in a couple of months.”

The MBTA has more time to plan because it has other sources of revenue to cushion its losses for now, such as a guaranteed funding mechanism tied to the state sales tax that covers nearly half of its operating budget. But that will only carry the T so far before it’s forced to reckon with the massive shortfalls in fare revenue, which usually covers about a third of its budget.

The T has begun exploring possible cuts to offset the losses, saying it will focus on preserving services and routes that have higher rates of low-income users where ridership has been higher, while cutting service where ridership is lower and communities are less dependent on public transit.

The prospect of new federal funding is unclear, if not unlikely. The House passed the more-than-$3 trillion HEROES Act several months ago, which included nearly $16 billion for transit agencies, but Senate Republicans have balked at the size of that relief package, and the two chambers of Congress seem deadlocked ahead of the election.

Even the HEROES Act funding would not be enough, Skoutelas said. His organization is calling for a $32 billion infusion.

