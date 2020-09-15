Newton city councilors press for in-person high school classes

The city’s elementary school students have orientation Wednesday. Students enrolled in kindergarten to grade 2 hybrid classes begin in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 21, and students in grades 3 to 5 will start in-person instruction the following week.

Plans to start school during the pandemic have divided many Newton parents and teachers, who are split over efforts to launch a staggered start for hybrid teaching for elementary school children, but not immediately for students at the middle and high schools.

Newton city councilors during a public meeting Monday night pressed school leadership to find a way to hold in-person teaching for the city’s high schoolers, many of whom are expected to resume classes remotely when the academic year begins Wednesday.

Advertisement

District officials hope to offer in-person classes for middle schoolers in November, said Superintendent David Fleishman. The district is working to hire 36 substitutes to oversee in-person classes for teachers who are unable to return to school. Instead, those teachers will instruct students remotely from home, he said.

School leaders also wanted to offer a hybrid plan for students at the North and South high schools, but they faced staffing issues, limited classroom space for social distancing, and concerns that remote learning students would not have the same access to teachers as in-person learners.

On Monday, several councilors, who were joined by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and the School Committee, offered the City Council’s support to district officials to help reopen the city’s high schools.

Fuller said the school system does not currently face a financial constraint on resuming classes. Several councilors, including Councilor Christopher Markiewicz of Ward 4, said the city would provide support for measures to help reopen school buildings if needed, such as expanded testing.

“I think most of us would support whatever it takes, because getting kids back in classrooms is obviously a great benefit for us,” Markiewicz said.

Advertisement

School officials also faced criticism for their handling of the reopening plan for high schoolers. Marc Laredo, an at-large councilor from Ward 7, said he is disappointed that the high schoolers “are working remotely for what is termed the ‘foreseeable future.’”

“I know you’ve heard from lots of parents... I can assure you, this is what the parents are talking about, and obviously, they are very unhappy,” Laredo said.

Late last month, the School Committee called on school administrators to present recommendations for phasing in classroom instruction for high school students by the end of November. Laredo said that is far too late in the year to address those issues.

To implement a hybrid program at the high schools, Fleishman said administrators would have to take steps like significantly reducing the number of electives that are offered to students. The school system will survey students and parents about whether they would accept changes like that in order to enroll in a hybrid program.

"That is a discussion worth having, and we will have it. But our administration felt, given our staffing issues, and given our complexity, it was better to begin the high school year remote,” Fleishman said. “We’re certainly not alone.”

Fleishman said “I get” the frustration from families, but added that “there are significant tradeoffs in a high school hybrid model that we would have to be willing to make.”

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.