North Shore Community College seeking new leader

North Shore Community College has launched a search for its next president. The board of trustees of the college, which has campuses in Danvers and Lynn, recently hired the executive search firm R.H. Perry & Associates to assist with the search.

It is also in the process of forming a 13-member search committee to review and evaluate candidates, with the appointment of those members expected at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Patricia A. Gentile, who had been North Shore’s fourth president, retired in July. Nate Bryant, a former longtime administrator at Salem State University, is serving as interim president until the new permanent president is selected.