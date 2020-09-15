Parent volunteers sew cloth masks for Medford students and school staff

A dozen parent volunteers recently provided their help in keeping Medford public school students and staff safe from COVID-19.
Working in coordination with school nurses, the parents over the summer sewed a combined 1,800 cloth face masks to donate to the schools.
Recently the volunteer group met with members of the nursing staff to present them with the masks. The project was aided by donations of cloth, elastic, and thread by local PTOs.
“I am extremely grateful for this donation in kind,” Toni Wray, supervisor of health services for the school district, said in a statement. “The district is requiring all students to wear a cloth face mask while at school and for many families, meeting this requirement may be a financial challenge. We also anticipate children may lose or soil their mask during the school day and need a replacement. The results of this partnership will provide cloth face masks for Medford students across all schools in their time of need.”
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.