‘She said it was terrifying.’ Tenant of Allston building heard screams during elevator accident that killed woman

Carmichael said he was bringing in a cooking appliance from his car at the time of the accident, which according to police occurred shortly after 5 p.m. But his wife, Carmichael said, later described the anguished shouts she heard as the woman became trapped.

“That’s all my wife could muster up to tell me,” said Eric Carmichael, a resident of the building at 1140 Commonwealth Ave., while recalling what his spouse told him about the screaming. “She said it was terrifying. All she saw from her angle was just some arms [of the victim] holding the package."

Terrifying screams rang out Monday evening inside an Allston apartment building during an elevator accident that claimed the life of a woman in her thirties, a neighbor said Tuesday.

“It was super traumatic for my wife to hear her screaming,” Carmichael said in a telephone interview.

He said his wife informed a detective that the victim had what appeared to be a large package at the time of the incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, police responded to a “report of trauma” in the five-story building, said Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, on Monday. The woman was found dead in the elevator, which was on the first floor, Boyle said.

Officials haven’t named the woman who was killed. Boyle said Tuesday morning via email that no additional information was available, and Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters responded but declined further comment, citing the ongoing probe.

State officials, meanwhile, said they were planning to release information later Tuesday on the elevator in question.

At the scene of the tragedy Monday night, the eastbound side of the road was closed to one lane as numerous fire trucks and ambulances filled the street. The sidewalk in front of the building was cordoned off with police tape. Residents returning home for the evening had to wait outside as investigators shuttled in and out of the building.

Nevada Foskit, a 23-year-old optometry student, came home from studying around 6 p.m. but couldn’t go inside. Foskit said Monday that he lives on the first floor, right across the hall from the elevator.

“It’s five feet in front of my door,” he said at the scene Monday. “It’s very creepy. I think (what happened) will sink in once I find out what really happened.”

Foskit said his condolences are with the woman’s family.

“My prayers are with them,” he said.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used.

