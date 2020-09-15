Two men charged with hacking websites in U.S.; plot launched in retaliation for airstrike that killed Iranian leader

Federal prosecutors in Boston have charged two young men believed to be living in Iran and the Palestinian Authority with allegedly hacking “multiple websites” across the United States in retaliation for the January airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office and the FBI office in Boston identified the defendants as Behzad Mohammadzadeh, approximately 19 and an Iranian national, and Marwan Abusrour, a man in his 20s described by prosecutors as a “stateless national of the Palestinian Authority.”

No lawyers were listed for the men, who remain at large.