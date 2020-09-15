Two men charged with hacking websites in U.S.; plot launched in retaliation for airstrike that killed Iranian leader

Federal prosecutors in Boston have charged two young men believed to be living in Iran and the Palestinian Authority with allegedly hacking “multiple websites” across the United States in retaliation for the January airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, authorities said Tuesday.
In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office and the FBI office in Boston identified the defendants as Behzad Mohammadzadeh, approximately 19 and an Iranian national, and Marwan Abusrour, a man in his 20s described by prosecutors as a “stateless national of the Palestinian Authority.”
No lawyers were listed for the men, who remain at large.
Both men were indicted earlier this month on one count of conspiring to commit intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of intentionally damaging a protected computer.
The indictment, the statement said, alleges that “Mohammadzadeh has publicly claimed to have personally defaced more than 1,100 websites around the world with pro-Iranian and pro-hacker messages, which he began in 2018 and continues through the present day. Abusrour is a self-described spammer (sender of unsolicited emails for profit), carder (illicit trader in stolen credit cards) and black hat hacker (a hacker who violates computer security for personal gain or maliciousness) who has publicly claimed to have defaced at least 337 websites around the world, which he began no later than June 6, 2016, and continued through at least July 2020.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.