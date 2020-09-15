Watch: Wandering bear gives napping man rude awakening

Talk about your wild encounter.
A napping Greenfield man was awoken by an unexpected visitor to his backyard on Saturday. As seen in a video posted on Facebook, a bear wandered onto the property and nudged the man awake while he was on a deck chair.
“Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool,” Dawn Bete wrote on Facebook Sunday. In the video, which was captured by a Ring camera, the bear can be seen prodding the man’s foot before scurrying off at the first sign of movement.
