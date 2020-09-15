Mass. reports 286 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 6 new deaths

State officials also reported that 11,796 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 1.98 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.07 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 154 people, bringing that total to 116,752.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by six to 9,016, the state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday . The number of confirmed cases climbed by 286, bringing the total to 123,425.

The seven-day rate of positive tests stayed stable at 0.9 percent, which is now the lowest observed for that metric. (Previous daily dashboards have reported that number has dipped as low as 0.8 percent, but the rates for each day in the series are recalculated every day as more testing data continues to flow in.)

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell slightly from 315 to 308 in Tuesday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed level at one, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dropped slightly from 14 to 11; the lowest that number has been is nine.

The numbers were released as Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston both touted lower COVID-19 numbers in the state and city.

Baker listed metrics from Monday’s report during a news conference in Fitchburg on Tuesday, declaring that they were “some of the smallest numbers we’ve seen since the spring.”

“Our goal is to keep driving down our numbers on COVID as we head into the cooler months,” Baker said. “This will allow us to continue to reopen our economy, and it’s critical to maintaining some degree of confidence as we reopen our schools.”

The governor also urged residents to stay vigilant about wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands: “It’s how we get people all the way back to work and back to school.”

Walsh said that Monday’s report saw 51 new cases in Boston, bringing the city’s total case count to 16,245. There were also two new Boston deaths over the weekend, bringing that total to 757.

However, the mayor said the city’s positive test rate dipped slightly from 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent for the week of Sept. 7, and noted that emergency and ICU numbers remain low. In fact, he said, 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Boston occurred before June 7.

Overall, some 2,700 Bostonians were tested every day last week, including college students, Walsh said.

In East Boston as of Sept. 7, the seven-day positive test rate was 6.4 percent, which was down from the 11.4 percent rate seen there three weeks ago. Parts of Dorchester and Roxbury have also seen “slightly elevated” rates of 4.1 percent — and although Walsh said there currently isn’t reason for major alarm, the city will still be monitoring the situation.

