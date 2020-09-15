Scientific American makes its first endorsement in its history, picking Joe Biden

Scientific American, the magazine that has delved into scientific topics for 175 years, is endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time, picking Democrat Joe Biden over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.
“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science,” the magazine’s editorial said. “The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges.”
The magazine said it was urging people to vote for Biden, “who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future.”
“It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science,” the magazine said.
Laura Helmuth, the magazine’s editor-in-chief tweeted that a vote for Biden would support “science, health, the environment, evidence-based policy, and reality over disinformation."
For the first time in the 175-year history of Scientific American, we are endorsing a political candidate. Please vote for Joe Biden to support science, health, the environment, evidence-based policy, and reality over disinformation. https://t.co/XnQRR7Z6yS via @sciam— Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) September 15, 2020
