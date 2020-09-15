Restaurants need us, and we need them

I was saddened to read that nearly 23 percent of Massachusetts restaurants have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic (“Many restaurants have closed. It’s just the tip of the iceberg.” Page A1, Sept. 13). The statistic is staggering and means tremendous economic pain and the loss of thousands of jobs.

I was the GM of UpStairs at the Pudding, once a mainstay on the Cambridge culinary scene. Its closure in 2013 felt like an empty seat at the dinner table in Harvard Square. Imagine if that happens now in every neighborhood in Greater Boston.

The nonprofit I now lead, providing medically tailored meals for the chronically ill, has received tremendous support — in food donations and fund-raising, volunteerism, and board leadership — from the ranks of Greater Boston restaurants over the years.