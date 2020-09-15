Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market?

One possibility is Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who could be looking to get out of Chicago. The 27-year-old, who is currently locked in negotiations with the Bears about a new deal (he’s in the final year of his current contract), removed all references to Chicago in both his Twitter and Instagram feeds on Tuesday, raising some eyebrows across the league.

In their opener against the Dolphins, the Patriots finished with 155 yards receiving, 96 of which came via wide receivers, Julian Edelman (5 catches, 57 yards) and N’Keal Harry (5 catches, 39 yards). If New England is looking to add some depth, there could be some possibilities on the market.

And while his agent says no deal is imminent —ESPN reported he is simply “unhappy” with his contract — the idea of the 6-foot-3-inch, 209-pounder in the New England lineup is an interesting one. Robinson, who is in his seventh season in the NFL, has 360 career catches for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Another name to consider is Odell Beckham Jr. The 27-year-old, who was reportedly a trade target of the Patriots in 2018, is under contract with Cleveland through 2023, but the 5-11, 198-pounder was apparently disgruntled after the Browns' season-opening loss, a game in which he had only three catches for 22 yards.

Also in his seventh season in the NFL, Beckham has 467 catches for 6.533 yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

One former New England receiver did find a new home on Tuesday, as Mohamed Sanu signed a deal with the Niners. In eight regular-season games with New England last season, the 31-year-old Sanu had 26 catches for 207 yards and one receiving touchdown. He was cut this summer.

