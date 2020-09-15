Bill Belichick’s mother died Monday night

They married in 1950 and had Bill, their only child, in 1952. Steve Belichick died in 2005 at 85.

She met Steve Belichick at Hiram College in Ohio in the 1940s when she worked as a foreign language professor and he was the school’s athletic director.

Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, died from natural causes late Monday night in Annapolis, Md., a source confirmed Tuesday evening. She was 98.

In 2005, Bill Belichick made a donation to Hiram to honor his parents' time at the school, according to a story on the Patriots team website. The donation was used to create a reading room and endowment in Jeannette’s name and an athletic center in honor of Steve.

Advertisement

The Belichicks raised Bill in Annapolis, Md., where Steve was a longtime assistant football coach at the Naval Academy.

Bill Belichick, 68, is in his 21st season as New England’s head coach and has brought the franchise to nine Super Bowl berth and six championships.

Mrs. Belichick’s grandsons, Steve and Brian, are Patriots assistant coaches.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.