Game 49: Red Sox at Marlins lineups and notes

After getting a day off, the Red Sox are in Miami to open a three-game series with the Marlins. Tanner Houck will be on the mound, making his major league debut .

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 0.00)

MARLINS (24-21): TBA

Pitching: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 3.97)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Alcantara: Yairo Muñoz 1-2, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-3

Marlins vs. Houck: Has not faced any Miami batters

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez is 1-for-25 in the past six games. Overall, Martinez is batting just .205 with a .648 OPS.

Notes: Houck will be the 15th different starting pitcher for the Red Sox this season. ... The Sox have hit 18 homers in their last seven games, tying the Atlanta Braves for the most in that span. ... After a slow start, Rafael Devers is now hitting .289 on the year with an .870 OPS. ... Alcantara has struggled in his three starts since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, allowing 15 runs (nine earned) in 16 innings. ... The Marlins are just 7-11 at home this season.

