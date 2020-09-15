Get ready to see more of Deuce Tatum

This first appeared in the Monday edition of Court Sense, the Globe’s Celtics newsletter. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through the rest of the NBA season by clicking here.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Celtics will have some pleasant additions beginning Tuesday with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals: Family members will be released from quarantine and allowed to attend Boston’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

It may seem like a small deal to those outside the bubble, but many players have been without their families for nearly three months, and it is heartening to see family on the sidelines of games. Players' families have been allowed to attend games since the semifinal rounds began, but many Celtics decided to wait until the conference finals to have their families come. That should be a good thing for the Celtics, many of whom are trying to deal with being away from loved ones for the sake of winning a championship.