Get ready to see more of Deuce Tatum

This first appeared in the Monday edition of Court Sense, the Globe’s Celtics newsletter. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through the rest of the NBA season by clicking here.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Celtics will have some pleasant additions beginning Tuesday with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals: Family members will be released from quarantine and allowed to attend Boston’s matchup with the Miami Heat.
It may seem like a small deal to those outside the bubble, but many players have been without their families for nearly three months, and it is heartening to see family on the sidelines of games. Players' families have been allowed to attend games since the semifinal rounds began, but many Celtics decided to wait until the conference finals to have their families come. That should be a good thing for the Celtics, many of whom are trying to deal with being away from loved ones for the sake of winning a championship.
Advertisement
There’s good news for Celtics fans: Young Deuce Tatum, the 2-year-old son of Jayson, will be in attendance when his dad hits the floor for Game 1.
And because of negotiations that included Celtics coach Brad Stevens, the remaining coaches will also be allowed to have a family member join them in the bubble.
Before bubble games began, the NBA ruled that coaches would not be allowed to have family members. Denver coach Mike Malone ripped the league for that, asking why coaching staffs were excluded.
If anything, family members offer a level of comfort in the bubble. While the players enjoy hanging with each other, playing video games and having dinner, having families on-site offers some needed quality time, especially with kids.
Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.