Houck-a-mania running wild! Red Sox righthander sparkles in major league debut

Rojas had seen everything in what was, at the time, a seven-pitch at-bat. There was no way he could be fooled on the eighth pitch. But Houck sunk his cleats into the dirt in front of the pitcher’s mound, took a deep breath, and delivered a sweeping slider, perhaps his best of the evening, which froze Rojas for the third strike.

The count was full against Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas in the bottom of the fourth Tuesday evening. The Marlins had Red Sox starter Tanner Houck on the ropes with two outs because the righthander had walked Matt Joyce and Garrett Cooper.

In Houck’s major league debut, that was his defining moment. The Red Sox would go on to win, 2-0, and improved to 18-31, but it was Houck who stirred optimism for the club’s future. He did it with his four-seamer, two-seamer, sinker, and dazzling slider. He struck out seven in five innings without allowing a run, giving up two hits and three walks.

When pitching coach Dave Bush (center, with mask) came to the mound in the fifth inning of a scoreless game, all of the Red Sox wanted to be on the same page for Tanner Houck in his major league debut. Michael Reaves/Getty

Houck’s outing marked the longest scoreless debut by a Red Sox since Eduardo Rodriguez did it in 2015, when he went 7⅔ innings against the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox finally put a run on the board in the sixth, putting Houck in line for the win, with Jackie Bradley Jr. doubling home Xander Bogaerts.

In the eighth, Rafael Devers doubled and was eventually brought home by a Christian Vazquez single.

Dylan Covey followed Houck and pitched two perfect innings. Ryan Brasier pitched the eighth.

Matt Barnes came on for the ninth. He allowed Brian Anderson’s two-out double but still earned his seventh save by completing the four-hit shutout.

Just in March, before the COVID-19 shutdown, Houck fell flat in his spring training outing against the Philadelphia Phillies. He lasted just an 1⅓ innings, surrendering five earned runs (six total) on four hits and three walks. His weakness against lefties has always been his biggest obstacle. That day was no different. Five of the Phillies hitters were lefties and Houck didn’t retire one until the pitcher, Ranger Suarez, placed down a sacrifice bunt out of the No. 9 spot in the the order.

“I obviously struggled a little bit,” Houck said. “It’s not the way you want to go out there and perform. There’s a lot of stuff to take away from it.”

In Tuesday’s game, Houck registered his second major league strikeout against the lefty in Joyce, getting him to whiff on a backfoot slider in the second. Houck worked around a single and walk to strike out the side. He used his slider 30 times and his four-seamer 35. He incorporated a sinker, too, which typically came in at 91 miles per hour, and a splitter he committed to in the offseason.

























