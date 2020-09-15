Mariners-Giants series moved from Seattle because of smoke from wildfires

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in western Washington through at least Thursday.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. The smoke level during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the roof closed at T-Mobile Park.

Advertisement

Seattle manager Scott Servais said he thought “visibility and playability” were fine Monday night after the games and that Major League Baseball officials were comfortable with allowing the makeup doubleheader to proceed. But the smoke got worse throughout the evening, seeming to increase when rain moved into the area.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said several players began to complain as the night wore on.

“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” said Jesús Luzardo, who started the opener for Oakland.

Neither Servais nor Giants manager Gabe Kapler were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The area has had unhealthy air quality for about a week after weather patterns have brought smoke from wildfires east of Seattle in Washington, Oregon and California. There are fires burning near San Francisco, too, but the air quality is better.

A Mariners official said smoke is expected to start clearing late Thursday or Friday when they return home for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, followed by their final three home games with the Houston Astros next Monday through Wednesday.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the Giants' willingness to work with us on this challenge, and we look forward to returning to T-Mobile Park on Friday to host the Padres,” Mariners president Kevin Mather said.

Yankees activate Stanton, two others

Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees and was set to start at designated hitter after missing 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.

New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and righthander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Stanton hit cleanup against Toronto, ending Clint Frazier’s 16 straight games as New York’s No. 4 hitter, and Urshela hit fifth.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is likely to be activated Wednesday or Thursday.

Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup because of a left quadriceps issue but was available off the bench, according to manager Aaron Boone.

New York optioned infielder Mike Ford and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar to its alternate training site.

Dodgers' Turner comes off of injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list. Turner is expected to start at designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.

Advertisement

He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned righthander Josh Sborz. He has made three appearances for the team, allowing one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts.