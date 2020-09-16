Mass General Brigham adds two senior posts even as others are eliminated

Chief executive Dr. Anne Klibanski, who laid out the new integration strategy for the parent of Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals last November, said in an e-mail to employees that Dr. Ron M. Walls has been named chief operating officer. Walls, currently COO of Brigham and Women’s, will be responsible for collaboration across clinical departments, development of specialty hospital services, and consolidation of departments including emergency, radiology, anesthesiology, pathology, and hospitalists.

Mass General Brigham said Wednesday it would create two new senior executive positions as part of the company’s effort to better knit its individual hospitals into a more cohesive health care network.

Klibanski said Mass General Brigham would name a president of its community division at a later date. The executive, who will also serve as executive vice president of value based care, will oversee the company’s community hospitals, starting with North Shore Medical Center and Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Other responsibilities will include building a program focused on providing affordable primary, secondary, and behavioral health care in the community, which is a central element of Klibanski’s strategic plan.

Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health network, is adding the senior positions even as it cuts and consolidates management jobs in areas include marketing, credentialing, and clinical mergers and acquisitions.

Klibanski is also looking for a new chief financial officer after Peter Markell told her last month he would retire in March after 21 years with the company. Markell, 65, is one of Mass General Brigham’s highest-paid executives, making $2.26 million in salary and bonus in 2018, the most recent year for which the information is available.

