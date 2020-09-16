Retail sales rise for 4th straight month, pace of growth slows

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of people who lost jobs have now lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent last month, the fourth consecutive month of growth, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. In July, the number rose 0.9 percent.

Retail sales have been recovering after they plunged in April and March as clothing stores and malls closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.