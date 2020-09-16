Snowflake soars 130% in $3.36 billion record software IPO debut

(Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. soared as much as 130% in its trading debut on Wednesday after raising $3.36 billion in a U.S. initial public offering, giving it a market value of more than $70 billion.

Shares of the cloud-data software maker opened at $245 in New York trading, more than double its IPO price.

Snowflake sold 28 million shares at $120 apiece on Tuesday. They were earlier marketed for $100 to $110 each after the range was boosted from $75 to $85.