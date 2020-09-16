Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A rare and out-of-season Pacific loon was photographed at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a yellow-headed blackbird, 2 buff-breasted sandpipers, 3 Baird’s sandpipers, 6 red-necked phalaropes, a Sabine’s gull, a Caspian tern, a pomarine jaeger, a cliff swallow, and 6 purple finches.

The first record for the lower 48 states of a grey heron, native to Europe, was found on Tuckernuck Island, and last seen on neighboring Muskeget Island.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A drained reservoir on the East Falmouth/Mashpee line has hosted a number of shorebirds on the newly exposed mud flats, including 2 Wilson’s phalaropes, 13 solitary sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 2 pectoral sandpipers, and 18 lesser yellowlegs.

Lark sparrows were noted in parts of Provincetown and a Lincoln’s sparrow was at Wings Island banding station.

Other reports around the Cape included Philadelphia vireos in Chatham and North Truro; 8 blue-winged teal and 2 little blue herons at Frost Fish Creek in Chatham; and an Acadian flycatcher and a yellow-bellied flycatcher in Brewster.

