BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated September 16, 2020, 22 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Sept. 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The first record for the lower 48 states of a grey heron, native to Europe, was found on Tuckernuck Island, and last seen on neighboring Muskeget Island.

A rare and out-of-season Pacific loon was photographed at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a yellow-headed blackbird, 2 buff-breasted sandpipers, 3 Baird’s sandpipers, 6 red-necked phalaropes, a Sabine’s gull, a Caspian tern, a pomarine jaeger, a cliff swallow, and 6 purple finches.

A drained reservoir on the East Falmouth/Mashpee line has hosted a number of shorebirds on the newly exposed mud flats, including 2 Wilson’s phalaropes, 13 solitary sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 2 pectoral sandpipers, and 18 lesser yellowlegs.

Lark sparrows were noted in parts of Provincetown and a Lincoln’s sparrow was at Wings Island banding station.

Other reports around the Cape included Philadelphia vireos in Chatham and North Truro; 8 blue-winged teal and 2 little blue herons at Frost Fish Creek in Chatham; and an Acadian flycatcher and a yellow-bellied flycatcher in Brewster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.