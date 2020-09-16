‘The Great Debaters,’ ‘42,’ and more at the Nubian Drive-In

Just because summer is rapidly coming to a close doesn’t mean drive-ins are going away anytime soon. The newly opened Nubian Summer Drive-In has lined up showings for every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday night on a 40-foot-screen through at least the end of the month. The weekday evenings are labeled adults only, while weekends are reserved for “family fun." And certain nights are even reserved for games and trivia.

Among the upcoming screenings is “The Equalizer,” “The Great Debaters,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “42,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman as baseball great Jackie Robinson.