Alleged serial rapist indicted by Suffolk grand jury on charges of assaulting multiple women

In a statement, District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Campbell, 39, of Cumberland, R.I., will be arraigned at a later date in Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, five counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery, one count of assault with intent to rape and eight counts of filming an unsuspecting person in the nude.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Tuesday handed up indictments against suspected serial rapist Alvin Campbell for allegedly assaulting multiple women while posing as a ride-share driver, and he could face life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Campbell’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Wednesday.

Rollins’s office said Campbell is additionally charged as a habitual offender based on his prior convictions for violent acts and gun offenses.

The habitual offender charge leaves Campbell subject to an “enhanced sentence” of potentially life behind bars if convicted at trial, officials said.

According to Rollins’s office, the charges stem from alleged assaults of seven women between 2017 and 2019.

“In six of the indicted offenses, Campbell allegedly posed as a rideshare driver in order to target women in the area of bars or other locations,” the statement said. “In two incidents, the victims believed that Campbell was a bouncer at a Boston establishment.”

Most of the alleged crimes occurred in Campbell’s vehicle, according to prosecutors.

However, the statement said, Campbell “is accused of assaulting two women in their own apartment after he drove them to the location. He is charged with filming each of the victims, who were unconscious, in a state of undress. In five of the assaults, he allegedly filmed the victims as he raped them.”

Campbell was previously indicted for an eighth alleged attack on another woman that occurred last year, Rollins’s office said. With Tuesday’s additional indictments, all Campbell’s cases are now moved to Superior Court.

Rollins’s office said sexual assault survivors can access services online at www.janedoe.org/find_help/search or by calling the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, which has a 24-hour hotline at 800-841-8371.

Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who previously told the Globe she’s “extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations” and “thinking about the victim who had the courage to come forward.”

