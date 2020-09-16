Brockton man charged with shooting of pregnant woman ordered held

She is expected to lose her vision due to her injuries, according to a police report released by the district attorney’s office.

The victim remains at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is being treated for serious injuries, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Shaun Holiday, the man charged with shooting a pregnant woman in the head last week in Brockton, pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including assault to murder during an arraignment Wednesday in Brockton District court, officials said.

On Sept. 8, Brockton police responded to 622 North Main St. at 5:08 p.m., where they found the victim outside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the temple, prosecutors said.

Officers followed a blood trail up the stairs to the apartment and found three children, one of whom identified Holiday as their father, according to the statement.

Holiday was sitting on the sidewalk being treated by emergency workers for a gunshot wound to his left forearm, prosecutors said.

He allegedly arrived at the apartment earlier that day in a gray vehicle. After entering the apartment, he allegedly approached the victim, wrapping his left arm around her neck from behind while he held a .40 caliber firearm against her head. He then allegedly fired a bullet into her temple, prosecutors said.

He then fled the scene on foot and returned a short time later to find police, according to the statement.

He was treated for the gunshot to his left forearm, and the bullet was removed and preserved as evidence as part of the investigation, according to the statement.

Holiday is being held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Sept. 22 , prosecutors said.

He was charged on Tuesday with assault to murder armed with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child, prosecutors said.

He was previously arrested on Sept. 8 on an unrelated outstanding warrant, according to previous reporting.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.