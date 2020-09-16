Holyoke man, 29, allegedly had pipe bombs in his residence

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bennett had hired a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services identified the defendant as Gregory Bennett, who faces arraignment Wednesday in Holyoke District Court on four counts of possession of an explosive device.

“On September 15, 2020, the Holyoke Police Department responded to 19 Pleasant Street and discovered pipe bombs,” the statement said. “A search warrant was obtained and executed for the entire premises. Bomb-making related materials were discovered. The State Police Bomb Squad rendered the items safe for evaluation and submitted evidence to the State Police Crime Lab.”

The statement said several agencies in addition to State Police were involved in the probe, including the Holyoke police, fire and public works departments, FBI, ATF, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“There is an ongoing joint investigation into this incident,” the release said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





