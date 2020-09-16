Man and two teenagers arrested for leading police on pursuit in Brockton

When the officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Deven Wilson, refused to stop, police said. He crashed the front driver’s side of the cruiser and sped off, leading to a pursuit.

Shortly after 3 p.m., patrol officers spotted a stolen 2005 Nissan UT Xterra near Perkins Street and Middle Street, Brockton police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old gir l were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly stole an SUV and led police on a chase in Brockton that resulted in them crashing into a tree and police cruiser , officials said.

The SUV crashed through a fence behind a store at 469 Centre Street before colliding with a tree and a police car, the statement said.

Wilson then fled on foot until officers chased him down on Draper Street, police said.

Wilson is charged with receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of property damage, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), speeding, failing to stop for police, marked lanes violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

His companions, a boy from Brockton and girl from Weymouth, were not identified because they are minors. They are both charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

The boy is also charged with driving without a license because he was allegedly the driver that initially took the car from South Fuller Street at 12:25 p.m., police said.

