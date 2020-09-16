Photos: West Coast wildfire smoke creates hazy skies in Massachusetts

Have you noticed a hazier-than-usual mid-September sky?
Wildfires are raging thousands of miles away on the West Coast, but the resulting smoke has made its way east, creating a murky sky and blaring red sun over Massachusetts, forecasters said.
Thick discolored air has blanketed parts of California, Oregon, and Washington, where multiple fires have left more than two dozen people dead, thousands evacuated from their homes, communities decimated, and millions of acres of land charred. East coasters began to see a small fraction of the conditions Bay Area and Pacific Northwest residents have been living under for weeks Tuesday when a jet stream carried the smoke eastward.
Advertisement
The sky’s hazy appearance is likely to continue on Wednesday and possibly the next few days as the current continues to funnel the smoke. Massachusetts residents might even be able to detect a burnt wood scent as the smoke remains.
[Smoky Skies Again Wednesday] This computer model indicates that the large forest fires out west will result in smoky skies across #SNE again on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DvjZbau45H— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 16, 2020
The milky quality of the sky was also visible in Maine, where forecasters noted the only effects from the fire in the area would be the “hazy sky.”
Have you noticed the sky looking milky? What you are seeing is smoke from the wildfires in the western U.S. which is being carried to New England by the jet stream. No impacts expected in our area other than a hazy sky. A model animation of the smoke plume is below. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/U6QSg7q3Fp— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 15, 2020
In addition to cloudier-than-usual skies in Massachusetts, smoke particles in the air made the sun appear a fiery red color. But the East won’t experience the ominous orange skies that loomed over the Bay Area last week, because the smoke is high up in the atmosphere and the fires are far enough away, a meteorologist told the New York Times.
While the Air Quality Index is listed as “unhealthy” in parts of California and “hazardous” in areas of Washington and Oregon, MassAir Online, the state’s air quality tracking tool, shows “good” ratings across the region.
Several Massachusetts residents took to Twitter to note the unusual appearance of the sky and sun.
Eerie red sunset in Massachusetts due partly to west coast wildfire smoke ... from 5,000 km away! pic.twitter.com/jXmoNmrHBp— Jim Holden (@ventmicrobes) September 15, 2020
these are images of the sun today. taken in cape cod massachusetts. caused by the smoke carried over from california's wildfires... pic.twitter.com/0i110GlV7m— ash (@fisharecooI) September 16, 2020
Smoke all the way from out west is effecting our skies here in Massachusetts!— 🐰🐿 #Elani fan 🐿🐰 Proud TJ Fan (@Bunnies798Acorn) September 15, 2020
Sun looking really filtered out! pic.twitter.com/FhSh5pja4f
Did you know that the hazy sky over Upton, #Massachusetts today isn’t clouds, but is actually smoke from the #wildfires on the West Coast? pic.twitter.com/Igp1JTks9g— 𝕄𝕤. 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕤 (@milesofenglish) September 15, 2020
It appears smoke from the west coast #fires has made its way to Massachusetts as its noticeably hazy today. Kinda crazy to think how far the smoke has traveled. pic.twitter.com/GKNrtutsxQ— Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) September 14, 2020
Material from the Associated Press and previous Globe coverage was used in this report.
Advertisement
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.