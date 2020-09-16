Sharon School Committee won’t renew Superintendent Greer’s contract as schools reopen

"The Sharon School Committee has voted not to renew the contract of Dr. Victoria Greer as Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools,'' Committee Chairwoman Judy Crosby said in a statement Monday.

The Sharon Public Schools are reopening Wednesday, two days after the town’s school committee voted not to renew the contract of its top administrator, Victoria Greer.

Crosby, in a brief telephone interview Wednesday, declined to comment further on the reasons for its vote against Greer’s continued leadership of the schools, historically considered among the high performing public systems.

Greer could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to minutes from the Sept. 2School Committee meeting, a majority of residents who expressed their views on Greer’s future opposed renewing her contract.

"The School Committee has received many letters regarding the status of Dr. Greer’s upcoming contract renewal cycle. These letters represented a variety of opinions regarding Dr. Greer’s tenure in the District. While some of the letters ask the SC to consider not renewing Dr. Greer’s contract, others have expressed support for the work she has done in the District,'' the minutes explained.

The committee reported that “8 Letters were in support of renewal and 29 asked the School Committee to not renew Dr. Greer’s contract.”

The vote against Greer comes after teachers have questioned whether school buildings provide a safe workplace during the cornoavirus pandemic.

Dr. Greer’s contract with the district expires on June 30, 2021. The Sharon School Committee will have no further comment on this matter.

















