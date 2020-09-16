Traffic reduced to one lane on I-95 in Wellesley as State Police investigate crash

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Interstate 95 in Wellesley Wednesday night while a crash is being investigated by State Police, officials said.
The crash occurred just north of Exit 20, Sgt. Paul Sullivan, a spokesperson for the department, said in a brief telephone interview shortly before 9 p.m.
The right three lanes are closed, so traffic is only permitted in the left lane, State Police said.
It was not known if anyone was injured.
