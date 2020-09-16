fb-pixel

Two more Windham, N.H. students test positive for COVID-19

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated September 16, 2020, 20 minutes ago

Two more students in Windham, New Hampshire public schools have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 20, officials announced on Wednesday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases among Windham High School students is now five, the Windham School District said in a statement.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is continuing their contact tracing efforts with all students who test positive, the statement said.

School officials announced Sept. 8 that Windham High School was moving to remote learning after several students tested positive for COVID-19, according to previous Globe reporting.

