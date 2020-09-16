UMass announces distance learning initiative

The University of Massachusetts plans to make courses on each of its campuses available to students elsewhere across the UMass system, under a new distance-learning initiative inspired by efforts undertaken when the schools shifted to remote instruction this spring.

The plan was announced Tuesday at a meeting of the UMass Board of Trustees Committee on Academic and Student Affairs. The new Inter-campus Course Exchange, or ICX, will provide undergraduate and graduate students interested in a class not offered on their home campus with an “expanded pathway to equivalent courses at another campus,” UMass officials said.

UMass compared the effort to the Amherst-area Five College Consortium, which allows students at UMass Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and Smith College to cross-register for various courses.